Clearwater restaurant offers customers breakfast pizza

There's good fast food, and there's good food that's fast. Sometimes, you want the first, but really, you crave the second.

Mike's Pizza and Deli Station started back in 1986. The location on 49th Street North was right between Ulmerton Road and the Courthouse.

Owner Mike Dodaro started noticing that his customers wanted something a little different in their morning routine. Not bigger or better doughnuts and bagels, something more custom-made.

That's when the idea of breakfast pizza was born.

"We started making breakfast pizza back in the late 80s," he recalled. "We hand toss the dough, then we put half scrambled eggs about 18... on the dough, and then we add sausage, bacon, ham a little extra cheese."

The culinary creation was a hit.

As the chef and pizzaiolo, Dodaro expanded the offerings on his breakfast menu.

"It's kind of like quiche," he described. "It's the shape of pizza, but not really a pizza because there's no red sauce."

His customers responded with more and more orders coming in for this alternative start to the morning.

"We make about 15 to 25, on a busy day about 40," he shared. "We don't have a lot of competition for breakfast pizza. It's an 18 inch to 20 inch pizza, you can feed about 8 to 10 people with [it]."

Just because the breakfast hours are full of this consumable creation doesn't mean that Mike's closes for the day. They still offer normal pizza and deli foods throughout the day as well.

That same hand tossed pizza crust from the breakfast pizzas is the bedrock of their traditional pizza and calzone offerings.

"We do sandwich platters, stomboli platters, salads, lasagnas, baked zitis, chicken sonomas, chicken parm, chicken franceses, and then of course pizza and wings... it's a little bit of everything," said Dodaro ticking off the menu. "We've been doing it for 30 years, and our pizza's pretty good."

Or, visit them in person in Clearwater at 13560 49th Street North. They are open until 9 p.m. every day of the week.

