Owners of 'Angel's Heavenly Empanadas' bring favorite dish to Bay Area

Angel's Heavenly Empanadas became a pandemic project for the owners when many restaurants were turning to delivery services to stay afloat.

Angel and Alyscia Ramos are the owners of the food truck that travels around the Tampa Bay area.

They originally wanted to do cheesesteaks, but they learned there were already a lot of food trucks serving cheesesteaks in the area.

WE LIVE HERE: Montbrook fossil site offers clues to Florida's past

They decided to turn to their other favorite dish: Empanadas.

For more information, check out Angel's Heavenly Empanadas on Facebook. If you're looking to book multiple trucks for an event, you can contact Tampa Bay Food Trucks at www.tampabayfoodtruckrally.com.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: