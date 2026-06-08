Clearwater retail store manager honored by police after stopping $1K gift card scam targeting senior customer

The Brief A quick-thinking Dollar Tree store manager prevented an older customer from losing $1,000 to a phone fraudster. The scammer promised the victim a new truck if he purchased a pair of $500 store gift cards. Clearwater police presented the vigilant retail employee with the prestigious Samaritan Award for saving the man's money.



A Clearwater retail worker received a formal commendation after stepping in to protect an older customer from a gift card scam.

Clearwater fraud intervention

What we know:

Theresa Harmon, a manager at a Dollar Tree in Clearwater, was working at her register when she noticed several immediate warning signs.

An elderly customer successfully bought a $500 gift card and immediately tried to purchase a second one, but that transaction failed.

The man briefly walked out of the business before returning a few minutes later while holding his phone out.

Harmon refused to sell him another card, successfully persuaded him to hang up on the fraudster, and issued a complete refund for the first $500 purchase.

Tracking anonymous scammers

What we don't know:

Clearwater police have not yet identified the individual suspect who called the victim or confirmed where the call originated.

Investigators have not disclosed if any other local retail locations reported similar gift card fraud attempts during the same week.

It remains unknown if detectives can trace the specific phone number used by the criminal, as fraudsters frequently utilize technology to mask their identities.

Sweepstakes scam pitch

The backstory:

When Harmon questioned the customer, the man revealed he was speaking with someone claiming to represent Publishers Clearing House.

The voice on the phone promised to deliver a brand-new truck to the victim in exchange for the gift cards.

Harmon tried to reason with the man to prevent the financial loss.

The Clearwater Police Department later honored her quick thinking with its Samaritan Award.

Financial crime frequency

By the numbers:

1,000: The total amount of money in dollars the scammer tried to steal from the victim using retail cards.

500: The value in dollars of the single gift card the customer successfully purchased before the manager canceled the deal.

Detective Dan Marscher noted that local authorities handle these types of elder fraud cases frequently.

Checkout line vigilance

What they're saying:

"He had his phone next to him," Harmon said. "You could tell somebody was on the phone, and he asked for a specific card, and I don't remember which card it was. And I didn't have it, and I was like, 'Wait a minute, something's wrong here.'"

"As nicely as I could, I said, 'Do you really think that you’re going to get a brand-new car for $1,000 in gift cards?'" Harmon said. "And he said, 'Well, I'm not going to give him anything unless I get it.' And I said, 'Sir, please, let's don't do this. Please, let me help you.'"

"It's very exciting to hear that a community member stepped in, completely unsolicited, to assist this individual," Marscher said. "And we encourage that in a lot of these cases."

Harmon said that she spots suspected financial scams nearly every single day at her store, but victims rarely accept her intervention.

"This is the first one that let me help them," Harmon said. "And I know in my heart that other ones are being scammed, but there's nothing I can do about it."

Retail safety advice

What you can do:

Marscher urged bank tellers and retail checkout line workers to watch for customers who stay on their phones while buying high-value cards.

Fraud victims are routinely instructed by criminals to keep their phone connections active while standing in store lines.

Police advise community members to ignore unrecognized numbers.

If you receive a suspicious financial offer, consult with family members or local police before spending any money.