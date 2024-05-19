Clearwater's Coast Guard pushes for safe boating ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

We’re just a few days away from Memorial Day weekend and with summer just around the corner, thousands of boaters will soon be taken to the water.

It’s also national safe boating week and in Clearwater on Sunday the US Coast Guard artillery taught safety classes.

"National safe boating week is just the kick-off for a whole year of boating. We want people to be safe, there have been far too many accidents and fatalities," said Karen Miller, USCG Auxiliary Flotilla Commander.

"To get the mindset to do all the preparation and avoid the risks and hazards that are out there, so then you can focus on boating and having a good time," said Stephan Bielawski, USCG Auxiliary Division Commander.

One attendee this weekend says he bought his first boat just last week and quickly realized he needed a little help.

In Florida, you can buy and drive a boat without any training, so commander Karen Miller and Stefanowski walked attendees through the biggest safety concerns.

"It’ll be hot out, possible wind, and drinking alcohol… it’s a big hazard and law enforcement will be out in force," said Commander Bielawski. "You have to have one well-fitting life jacket for everyone that you have… also you should have your lights working. The other thing that’s important are those fire extinguishers, required by law. It may be your last chance to save your boat when a fire starts. The other things are sound producing equipment and flares."

USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 11-1 in Clearwater held their safety training classes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. all weekend for new and seasoned boaters.

