Coast Guard, good Samaritans rescue 19 Cubans after raft flips off Florida coast

Nineteen Cubans were rescued from the water approximately 33 miles southeast of the Alligator Reef Lighthouse near Islamorada after their raft flipped over, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Cubans were rescued by the motor tanker Methoni crew, who contacted the Coast Guard around 1:40 p.m. on Friday to report that they launched their lifeboat to rescue people from the water.

One person was airlifted to a hospital in Marathon for treatment and the other 18 are expected to be returned to their country of origin.

"We are extremely thankful for the Methoni crew for rescuing everyone from the water and notifying us quickly," said Petty Officer 3rd Class Paul Altieri, a duty watchstander at Sector Key West Command Center. "As we close out 2021, it's good to know these 19 people will get back safely to their families."

