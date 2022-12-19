Florida teen brutally stabbed mom, hit her with frying pan over keeping his room clean: Arrest report

A 17-year-old boy accused of first-degree attempted murder beat his mother with a frying pan and stabbed her repeatedly with a pocket knife because she was "constantly on his case about cleaning his room," according to the probable cause affidavit.

The teen – identified as Tobias "Toby" Jacob Brewer --was arrested and booked into juvenile detention on Nov. 30 after allegedly attacking his mother and then leading authorities on a pursuit, according to the report. FOX 35 has decided to name the suspect as his case has been transferred to adult court, online court records show.

On Monday, the arrest report was released, which shared new details on the alleged attack.

According to the report, Brewer told detectives in an interview that he stabbed his mom multiple times with a pocket knife and hit her in the head with a frying pan "until the handle of the frying pan broke." He told detectives that he was "upset" because his mom was "constantly on his case about cleaning his room."

(Photo via Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

"The suspect advised that he does not like cleaning his room and was tired of the victim (his mom) constantly harping about it," the report stated. Brewer told detectives that he then took both of his mom's car keys and took money out of her purse "so that he can have money once he left the area," the report stated.

He also reportedly admitted to sending a text to his friend about the attack and asked him to bring a gun to "shoot the victim," according to the report. The friend said he would not bring a gun, but would bring a knife. The report notes that the friend has autism.

The suspect is then accused of leading authorities – with two of his friends and his girlfriend – on a pursuit through multiple counties. The pursuit ended on U.S. 1 after the vehicle crashed into a wooded area, and the people inside ran. Brewer was detained shorty after, the report said.

According to the report, the mom is listed in critical condition. When authorities found her, she took a breath and reportedly told responding deputies, "Toby did this."