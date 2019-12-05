Codes present obstacles to rebuilding Kathleen church damaged by hurricane

After a tornado ripped through Kathleen and hit Mount Tabor Baptist Church, church leaders thought they wouldn’t have to worry about anything other than re-building costs.

They were wrong.

“The real obstacle is trying to come up-to-date with the latest codes. Some of those are very, very expensive and may or may not be covered in their insurance policy,” said Richard Williamson, of the South Florida Baptist Association.

The tornado tore up the roof on the sanctuary and almost leveled a second building that housed the church's community food pantry.

To rebuild, the church has to meet the state’s new fire codes, including a sprinkler system in the buildings or water tanks outside the buildings in case of fire.

Mount Tabor’s Pastor, Matt Gilmore, said that would cost up to $125,000. Polk County also wants close to $15,000 in permit and impact fees. It's money the church doesn't have and insurance doesn't provide.

Earlier this week, Pastor Gilmore went before county commissioners to explain the situation and asked them to waive their fees.

“I walked away with thanks for the information, but no response,” said Gilmore. “I emailed the county manager. Still no response.”