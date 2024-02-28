Cold case cracked: Hillsborough deputies identify mystery man found dead in 1985

Deputies say they now know the identity of a man found dead in southern Hillsborough County nearly 40 years ago.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a man was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on May 24, 1985, near Adamsville Avenue, north of Big Bend Road.

For four decades, detectives tried to identify the man, but were not successful.

Investigators say in April 2023, they established a possible link between the deceased man and the Ray family.

According to detectives, Charles Allen Ray disappeared in the mid-1980s and left no digital footprint.

Side-by-side images of Charles Allan Ray. Image is courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

After meeting with members of the Ray family in Tennessee and matching the deceased man’s DNA to relatives, detectives positively identified the man as Charles Allen Ray, born in 1936 and an honorable veteran of the United States Navy.

"The resolution of this cold case is a testament to the dedication and perseverance of our investigators and the advancements in forensic technology," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are committed to bringing justice and closure to the families affected by unsolved cases, no matter how much time has passed."

