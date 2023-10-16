Cold case cracked: Technology helps solve 1986 homicide of Polk County nurse, deputies say

article

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says it now knows who killed a woman in 1986.

According to PCSO, 29-year-old Theresa Lee Scalf, who was a nurse at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, was found dead in her apartment by her mother on October 27, 1986.

Deputies say her throat had been cut, and she had defensive wounds on her hands.

Scalf lived alone with her young son, who was not home at the time of the murder.

Few details have been released, but PCSO says innovative leading-edge technology helped crack the case.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Scalf’s family is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. to provide more information.