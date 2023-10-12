Son of 95-year-old viral Israeli reservist watches dad suit up from Auburndale

article

Ezra Yakhin is proof that determination has no expiration date.

"I don't think you can find anybody else that can believe so much," said his son, Ariel Yakhin.

The oldest Israeli reservist was just 19 years old when he went to war for Israel, during the 1948 war for independence.

Having just seen six million Jews murdered, he vowed then, as he does today, that "never again" would be his motto.

"Only two things can stop him," said Ariel Yakhin. "Number one is there are not going to be any enemies. And number two is death."

Ariel Yakhin is watching from Auburndale as his dad suit up again.

One, he wants to show current Israeli defense forces the price of freedom: He lost sight in one eye after taking fire in battle.

And two, he wants to explain to those going to the front lines what they are fighting for.

"His generation of 1948, had the time and now this is their time to change history and to make it and to fight with the spirit with the belief, with the faith and with the soul," shared Ariel Yakhin.

And the 95-year-old certainly has soul.

He has given over 9,000 motivational speeches since he went to war 75 years ago. He has also written scores of books, in hopes his experiences live on.

"He said, I need to be here because any day I'm not here," said Ariel Yakhin. "It's one day less that I can teach the youth about it, the love of this land and what we need to do."

This war will include three generations of his family, including his 27-year-old grandson. They all hope this will be the last time any of them are needed.

"Hopefully is going to be the last war," Ariel Yakhin said. "I don't know if it's the last war, but the last threat, of that kind of suffering."