Two-year-old St. Petersburg child shot and killed by father, police say

A two-year-old boy died Sunday night after St. Petersburg Police say he was shot in a home located on 15th Avenue South.

Officers responded to the home around 8:10 p.m. Police say that Aaron Creary got into an argument at his parent's home when he pulled out a gun that struck his two-year-old son, Armani.

Aaron Creary was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and violation of probation. Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department

READ: Two men taken to the hospital after shooting in St. Pete, police say

Officials say Creary attempted to drive his son to the hospital, but he lost control of the car and crashed into a parked car in the parking lot of a closed business on 34th Street South at 15th Avenue South.

The child, who just turned two in April, was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

READ: SPPD: 2 arrested for murder following fatal shooting at St. Pete apartments

Creary was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and violation of probation.