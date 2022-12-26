Cold shelters open for fourth night in Tampa Bay area

Cold shelters are open for the fourth night in a row across the Tampa Bay area.

Local organizations and volunteers have been working through the holiday to make sure no one gets left out in the cold.

"I know that there’s a lot of people that need help this time of year, and especially in the cold, and I just feel like it’s my responsibility as a human being to help as best I can," said Donna Peles, a volunteer at the Hyde Park United Methodist Church.

The Tampa church is one of eight cold shelters that are open in Hillsborough County.

County managers said shelters hosted about 270 adults and nearly 50 children on Christmas Eve and Christmas night this past weekend.

An additional 38 adults and nearly 50 kids got vouchers to stay in local motels.

Across the bay in Pinellas County, shelters housed a total of just more than 400 people both Saturday and Sunday.

Many shelters work together in case they reach capacity, so no one is left out in the cold.