Cold weather shelters open as Bay Area braces for freezing temperatures

Cold weather shelters are opening up across Tampa Bay as temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s on Thursday and Friday night. The National Weather Service says that the freeze warning will last from 1 to 9 a.m. on Friday. Shelters across the Bay Area say that they will have a limited capacity, so people should first reach out to family and friends, as a first option.



Cold shelters are opening on Thursday and Friday night across the Bay Area as freezing temperatures are expected in the coming days.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterburg says that a northwest wind will bring temperatures down from the 50s into the 30s by the early morning on Friday.

The National Weather Service says that the freeze warning will last from 1 - 9 a.m. on Friday.

What you can do:

Shelters across the Bay Area say that they will have a limited capacity, and people should first reach out to family and friends, as a first option.

People should bring the following items to shelters: ID, medications, bedding, personal hygiene items, food and water.

Pets are also very vulnerable to the cold, and owners should use extra care to protect them.

Hillsborough County

These shelters will take in people from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, or until they fill up.

The following locations offer cold weather shelters for homeless adults and adults living in homes without adequate heat.

Hyde Park United Methodist Church — Harnish Center (Thursday only) 500 W Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope — 110 S. Parsons Blvd., Brandon, FL 33511

Hyde Park United Methodist Church (Magnolia Building) — 414 S. Magnolia Ave., Tampa, FL 33606

Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park — 107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606

Amazing Love Ministries — 3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33605

Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries — 2104 Mud Lake Rd. Plant City, FL 33566

The Portico (Friday only) — 1001 N Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33602

A limited number of motel vouchers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for families with children.

Pre-registration is required for motel vouchers by calling (813) 209-1176. Phone lines will be open on Thursday until 5 p.m. or until they run out of vouchers.

Manatee County locations

Salvation Army — 1204 14th St. W, Bradenton: Check-in begins at 6 p.m. on January 15 and 16.

Under One Roof — 407 57th Ave E, Bradenton.

Highlands County

The Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center opens at 7 p.m. on Thursday, and it will close at 10 a.m. Friday.

Location: 4509 George Blvd., Sebring.

Pasco County

Shady Hills Mission Chapel — 15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill

First Nazarene Church of Zephyrhills — 6151 12th Street in Zephyrhills

The shelters will open on Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. and they will close at 10 a.m.