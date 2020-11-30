Coldest morning temperatures since January will arrive in Tampa Bay this week

December starts Tuesday, and it's going to feel like it in the Bay Area.

An area of low pressure, bringing in a cold front, arrived at the region's doorstep Monday morning -- dragging in some of the coldest air of the season, says FOX 13's meteorologist Tony Sadiku.

"How about since January 22nd of this year? We'll get down to 48 tomorrow morning, 40 degrees on Wednesday morning," he explained.

A line of fast-moving storms are moving through the area, and is expected to be south of the Tampa Bay area by the late-morning hours.

"But just like that winds are going to shift direction and drag in some cooler air," Sadiku said. "By this afternoon, you're like, 'Wow, that is a cold front.' You're going to feel it."

Cooler mornings will be the main result of this. It will be 25 degrees colder Tuesday morning compared to Monday. It will be even colder by Wednesday morning.

Another cold front will make its way on Friday.