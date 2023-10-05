Wetlands protection cuts to be voted on by Manatee County commissioners

More than 2,300 people have signed an online petition urging Manatee County commissioners to 'Save Our Wetlands' by voting against cutbacks on wetland protections on October 5.

The board of county commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. to take up the issue of Manatee County's comprehensive plan amendment and vote for its adoption.

Hundreds of residents, scientists and environmental activists have written to county leaders, asking them to reconsider the move, which favors developer interests and would drop the county's 30–50-foot wetland buffers in favor of the much smaller state standard of only 15 feet.

Opponents argue that the larger buffers keep water clean and wildlife habitats safe. During a lengthy August 17 meeting, there was such overflow that people were directed to the 5th floor of the Manatee County Administration Building to watch the proceedings.

File: Manatee County

"We're taking action to ensure that another threat to our quality of life, local economy and waterways doesn't become a reality," the online petition states. "Manatee County has proposed removing policies of the comprehensive plan and sections of the land development code to allow for the destruction of our wetlands and wetland buffers. These changes would create permanent damage. Once wetlands are gone, they are gone for good."

According to the nonprofit group Suncoast Waterkeeper, which works to promote and protect clean water, the wetlands are protected ecosystems because they perform a wide variety of important functions; chief among them is their ability to clean up polluted water.

File: Manatee County

"This function alone should have the county commission and its appointed planning commission fighting to protect these valuable ecosystems in the face of an increasingly harmful red tide," the group stated in its petition. "Wetlands do more than enhance water quality; they protect us from flooding, provide habitat for Florida wildlife, and replenish our dwindling groundwater supplies."

A majority of county commissioners on the other hand, view the protections as restrictive on business and commercial development in the region.

With a preliminary vote in August, the Manatee County Commission signaled its approval of the regulation cuts.

Thursday's meeting begins at 9 a.m. and is open to the public.