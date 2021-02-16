Commissioners at odds over 3-day vaccine clinic in 'whitest and richest' area of Manatee County

A Manatee County Commission work session erupted in controversy over the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

The conflict is over 3,000 doses set aside for two zip codes in Lakewood Ranch and the surrounding communities.

They're separate from the county's 6,100 they get every week. These were doses sent by the governor.

"I’m waiting there since January damn 8th, got a husband at home with a walker and it ticks me off when I hear this stuff," Commissioner at large Carol Whitmore.

There were strong words from Manatee County Commissioners.

"We ask why do we think there’s a racism problem perceived in Manatee County? This adds to that argument. You’re taking the whitest and richest demographic in Manatee County and putting them ahead of everyone else," said District 4 Commissioner Misty Servia.

The controversy erupted, as commissioners learned 3,000 COVID-19 vaccinations would be given to select residents from zip codes 34211 and 34202 starting Wednesday.

Screenshot of portion of Manatee County, including Lakewood Ranch

"I would have liked to see a better self-selected group. that would have been more beneficial," said First Vice-Chari, at large Commissioner George Kruse.

Vaccination appointments in Manatee County are supposed to be chosen at random from a pre-registered pool.

But Commission Chairperson Vanessa Baugh had the names selected from two zip codes for a 3-day, state-run clinic at Premier Sports Complex after the governor offered the vaccines to Lakewood Ranch developer Rex Jensen.

Fellow commissioners argued that less affluent zip codes have not been able to get vaccines, despite having significantly higher cases of COVID-19.

"That is compromising our system, that is putting our constitutes in an uproar. Hell, I think everyone has a problem with you," Third Vice-Chair, District 2 Commissioner Reggie Bellamy said.

Rex Jensen spoke to FOX 13’s Kimberly Kuizon about the vaccines.

"I was peacefully minding my own business, preparing some items from a board meeting and I got a call from Pat Neal who is a friend and another developer in the area. When I greeted Pat, the governor was also on the line. The governor went on to explain how he’d like Manatee County to increase its penetration into the backlogged list," Jensen explained.

He said the governor asked him to identify two communities for the vaccination drive.

Instead, he offered the two zip codes, encompassing Lakewood Ranch and the surrounding communities. He says he then turned to Commissioner Baugh for the logistics.

"It never occurred to me that it was the wrong thing to do," Baugh said, adding she can't take back what she's already helped set up.