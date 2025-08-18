Committee forms to save St. Pete street murals targeted in new Florida mandates

The Brief Florida DOT has ordered cities to remove street and crosswalk murals with political or social messages, calling them a "safety hazard." In St. Pete, community leaders formed a coalition to save murals celebrating LGBTQ+ pride and Black history. A petition has already gathered nearly 3,000 signatures, with city council set to discuss the issue next month.



The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has directed municipalities statewide to remove street murals it considers "social, political or ideological." The state agency said the art poses a distraction to drivers.

In St. Petersburg, that includes two well-known ground murals: A rainbow-colored progressive crosswalk in the Grand Central District and the "Black History Matters" mural near the Woodson African American History Museum.

The backstory:

Community groups said the murals aren’t a safety risk but rather symbols of inclusion. Rachel Covello, a St. Pete-based LGBTQ+ travel blogger, described the rainbow street mural as a welcoming sign for visitors.

"This is somewhere where I feel like I belong," she said.

Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, the president of St. Pete Pride, echoed that the murals serve as "visual cues of inclusion" for both residents and tourists.

The other side:

FDOT has warned cities it could withhold state funding if they do not comply. Some municipalities, like Boynton Beach, have already removed their murals. Others, such as Delray Beach, said they have no plans to do so.

What's next:

In response, local leaders, business owners and activists formed the "Save Our Street Murals" committee. The group recently rallied outside City Hall and launched an online petition that has already drawn close to 3,000 signatures toward its goal of 5,000.

St. Pete’s city council is expected to formally discuss the issue next month. St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch has said he wants to see whether the state will allow exemptions before making a final decision.