Committee votes to keep showing ‘Ruby Bridge’ movie at Pinellas County school

article

In a unanimous vote, a Pinellas school-based review committee decided the film "Ruby Bridges" can continue to be shown at North Shore Elementary School in St. Petersburg.

The district says on March 6, a parent at the school objected to the school’s use of the film.

The PG-rated movie was shown to approximately 60 second-grade students at the school as part of a lesson for Black History month. Permission slips and a link to the movie trailer were sent to parents in advance.

Two families opted not to have their students participate in viewing the movie.

The 1998 Disney film tells the story of 6-year-old Bridges, the first African American to integrate her local New Orleans elementary school.

In the complaint, when asked, "what do you feel might be the result of a student using this material? The parent writes, "teaching them racial slur how they are different and white people hate black people."

A committee that included parents, teachers, staff and community members reviewed the complaint and weighed it against educational value, age appropriateness, knowledge-level needed, and consideration of the diversity of the school.

"I personally found the Ruby Bridges film to be an inspiring story about black people and also white advocates coming together to overcome challenges presented during the era of desegregation," Kyandra Darling, one of the committee members, said.

The second-grade teaching team also spoke at the meeting about why the film was selected to support the curriculum.

"Ruby Bridges was selected, because she's relatable to our second-graders as she is a 6-year-old. And after the movie, we had a post discussion," one teacher said. "The forum was open to our students to express themselves, and how they could relate to Ruby Bridges from the movie. A follow-up activity about how each student was brave, like Ruby Bridges, was completed."

Parents on the committee say the movie opened the door for important conversations with their own children.

"I really appreciated the way I think this film opens itself up to conversations with your kids about things that are real and that we experience every day," Molly Auld said.

Community leaders say learning about the past is key in shaping the future. They hope this process opens the door for more conversations even when there’s a difference of opinion.

"I think being able to express your opinion on something and be able to stand next to that person with whom you disagree is a very important place that we need to get to as a society. And I hope in some way our school can demonstrate that," Laura Hine, a Pinellas County School Board member, said.

The parent who filed the complaint declined to attend Monday’s meeting. The committee’s decision means the movie will continue to be shown under the same rules from this year.

In a statement, Pinellas County Schools said in part:

"Pinellas County Schools encourages and welcomes diverse views in an effort to support public education and student success."