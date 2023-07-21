Community Emergency Response Team volunteers preparing for next big storm

article

What if another big storm hits Florida?

As hurricane season drags on, some volunteers are preparing for that "what if" scenario.

A FEMA nationwide program called CERT will be ready if that happens. CERT stands for Community Emergency Response Team.

Volunteers are trained in first aid, search and rescue. They also learn how to use two-way radios.

When first responders are busy, CERT members can help in times of crisis.

"We don't understand that in an emergency your cell phone that you're used to having in your hand may not work. In fact, it probably won't if it's much of an emergency," explained Sharon Denson, a CERT instructor in Bradenton. "Ham radios are the ultimate in a disaster. They will communicate when nothing else will."

While first responders may be busy with other emergencies, CERT members can help alleviate the load.

"We're trained for the first 72 hours. We can sustain ourselves and our community and do the most good we can for the most people. We're trained in first aid. We can stop the bleeding, open airways, treat shock. Those are your killers. We're trained to do that. Then we're trained to communicate. Let somebody know we need help and get help here as soon as possible," said Denson.

