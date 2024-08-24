Community of Homosassa held fundraiser for woman battling cancer: 'It means a lot'

Sabrina Graybeal was diagnosed with ovarian cancer on her 21st birthday. She's now 25. In the years since the diagnosis, her cancer has spread.

On Saturday, the community of Homosassa came together to help raise money to help with her medical costs.

Sabrina has become like a daughter to her boyfriend's mom Teresa Lewis.

"She's my daughter. I would trade places with her right now if I could, I really would, even though I have a five-year-old to take care of, I would definitely give my life for her," Lewis said.

Sabrina was diagnosed with ovarian cancer the same day she turned 21. She underwent a complete hysterectomy, but that's doctor's noticed something more.

"When they cut her open they realized her whole entire abdominal cavity was full of cancer, they then told her they exhausted their resources. She left there and went to the University of Tennessee, where she exhausted their resources and then moved to St. Louis Berkshire Hospital, where they gave her six months," Lewis said.

READ: Millennials, Gen Xers face higher risk of 17 cancers than previous generations, study says

Lewis and her family have been leaning on the community of Homosassa while they care for Sabrina. On Saturday, the community held a special fundraiser at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles club where they sold 50/50 raffle tickets, held a silent auction, and hosted a spaghetti dinner. All the money raised will go to help the family with Sabrina's rising medical costs.

"I cry just thinking about how much these two have done, how much the Eagles have done to make sure we have the venue, the community, all the vendors that's donated stuff. It means a lot," Lewis said.

Currently, Sabrina is at Tampa General Hospital after fluid was discovered in her lungs. They're waiting for her to get healthy enough so she can begin treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center.

For now, they say they're praying and hoping for a miracle.

"I just want to thank everybody and continue to pray for her. Pray for God's will," Lewis said.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: