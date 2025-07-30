Community pushes for justice in death of Manatee High School wrestler

The Brief Friends, neighbors and teammates of a 16-year-old killed in an accidental shooting gathered outside the Manatee County courthouse. They were calling for justice as the teen’s accused killer awaits sentencing. The 17-year-old charged in the case has entered a plea of no contest to manslaughter. But, Feeney’s loved ones fear the consequences may not match the loss.



More than a year after the tragic shooting death of 16-year-old Jann Michael Feeney, friends, neighbors and teammates gathered outside the Manatee County courthouse Wednesday night. They were calling for justice as the teen’s accused killer awaits sentencing.

The backstory:

Feeney, a beloved Manatee High School student and wrestler, was shot and killed in what authorities have described as an "accidental shooting" in March 2024.

The 17-year-old charged in the case, Carter Layne, has entered a plea of no contest to manslaughter. He is expected to be sentenced on September 24.

But, Feeney’s loved ones fear the consequences may not match the loss.

"There is a chance that Carter Layne could get youth offender status, and we feel that it's totally inappropriate in this case," said family friend, Nancy Ambrose.

What they're saying:

Supporters are urging the court to deny Layne youthful offender status — a designation that could substantially reduce his punishment. The maximum sentence for manslaughter is 30 years, but with youthful offender status, Layne could face significantly less time.

"He needs to pay for what he’s done," said Andrew Guglumini, Feeney’s wrestling coach. "I'd be extremely disappointed and enraged if he ends up getting charged as a juvenile. That won't be anything."

Family friends have echoed that sentiment. Nancy Ambrose, a neighbor of the Feeney family, shared how deeply the loss continues to affect those who knew him.

"The other night I woke up screaming, ‘Help.’ I get nightmares," Ambrose said through tears. "I keep thinking I’m going to wake up and he’s going to be walking out of the house."

Ambrose described the shooting as avoidable.

According to police reports, Layne had been playing with a gun while hanging out with friends in a backyard, claiming it wasn’t loaded. Despite being urged to stop, the gun discharged, killing Feeney.

Local perspective:

Feeney, known to teammates as "JM," should have been preparing for his senior season on the wrestling mat. Instead, his team has found ways to carry his memory with them.

"We put ‘LLJM’ — Long Live Jann Michael — on the back of our shirts, on our headgear," said Guglumini. "Everywhere we looked, he was there with us."

The vigil outside the courthouse included candles, prayers, and T-shirts bearing JM’s name.

"He was just one of those kids that just made your life better," said Ambrose.

Loved ones are also writing letters to the judge in hopes of swaying the sentencing decision. They do not want Layne to be sentenced as a juvenile.

They are pushing for the max sentence of 30 years. Layne is expected to be sentenced on September 24.