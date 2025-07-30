Suspect arrested for firing multiple shots outside Lake Wales apartment complex: Police

The Brief A suspect is behind bars after firing multiple shots outside a Lake Wales apartment complex. He was upset over an argument about online comments, and after learning where the victim was, he drove to the apartment complex to confront the victim. No one was injured during the shooting, according to the department.



A suspect is behind bars after firing multiple shots outside a Lake Wales apartment complex Tuesday evening.

The Lake Wales Police Department said Rashad Mullings, 23, was arrested Wednesday morning after his vehicle was spotted on Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Avenue.

What we know:

Officers said the shooting took place at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday outside the Lake Wales Garden apartments. They said Mullings was upset over an argument about online comments, and after learning where the victim was, he drove to the apartment complex to confront the victim.

Once the suspect arrived, police said he got out of his vehicle and opened the backdoor to grab a gun. That's when they said Mullings fired three shots and left the area.

No one was injured during the shooting, according to the department.

Dig deeper:

Mullings' vehicle was spotted at around 10 a.m. traveling eastbound on Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Avenue, authorities said. That's when officers pulled him over and took him into custody.

Officials said Mullings was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm in a residential area, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and violating his probation. They said he is currently on probation for armed burglary.