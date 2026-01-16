Seattle-based company shares proposal for new cruise terminal in Manatee County

The Brief SSA Marine proposed a cruise terminal in Manatee County, on the gulf side of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. The company said this allows them to bring in some of the newer, larger cruise vessels. It's expected to face some push back due to environmental concerns, but the company addressed those in their proposal.



Seattle-based SSA Marine, which is a global marine operator, posted a new proposal on a new website, promoting the development of a cruise terminal in Manatee County.

What we know:

In the proposal, they wrote that their partnership with Tampa-based Slip Knott LLC will help explore the development of the facility.

The company explained the terminal would sit on the Gulf side of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on what's called the Knott Cohen Tract.

Slip Knott LLC owns the coastal land they would use for the terminal.

It would allow them to bring in some of the newer, larger cruise vessels that cannot make it into Port Tampa Bay because of the bridge.

Economic Impact:

The company expects the project will generate thousands of jobs and will be a big economic driver for the area. They explained that cruises bring visitors, help support small businesses and bring in a lot of jobs across several different industries.

They expect it to book labor earnings by about $1.6 million.

The other side:

This proposal is expected to face pushback, though. It sits near the Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve, which is considered one of the most environmentally sensitive areas in the Tampa Bay estuary.

However, SSA Marine said they are committed to environmental stewardship. SSA Marine's subsidiary, the Rattlesnake Key Preservation Company, recently acquired the adjacent 710-acre Rattlesnake Key property.

They explained they know Rattlesnake Key is a treasured spot on the coast, and the community has always been concerned about development there.

They said they bought that property to remove any possibility of private commercialization and to ensure its conservation.

What's next:

The company wrote this is a private investment by them, and they will not need any taxpayer dollars. They expect construction to take three to five years and will work with all relevant local, state and federal stakeholders.