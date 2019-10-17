Company will pay you $1,000 to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days

article

Is sitting around watching Disney movies sound like a dream job? You're in luck!

To celebrate the upcoming launch of the new Disney+ streaming service on Nov. 12, Reviews.org is looking for the ultimate Disney fanatic to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days. The best part? You'll get paid $1,000!

"Do you sing along with your kiddos when they belt out “Let It Go”? (Or maybe when you’re alone in the shower?)" Review.org said on their website. "Is Halloween the perfect time to live out your dreams of becoming a pretty princess or spectacular superhero? We think you’d be perfect for the job!"

To apply, all you have to do is fill out a questionnaire and submit a video review of your favorite Disney flick.

RELATED: Disney announces $12.99 streaming bundle price for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+

If you are chosen, you'll have to watch 30 feature films or full TV show episodes on Disney+ once it launches on Nov. 12 within 30 days.

Advertisement

Doesn't sound too bad, does it?

If you succeed, you'll have some fun stuff headed your way:

$1,000

A subscription to Disney+ for one whole year

A Disney-themed movie-watching kit, complete with a cozy mouse-themed blanket, four cups that would make Mickey proud, and a Pixar popcorn popper

Applicants must be 18 or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

To apply, click HERE.