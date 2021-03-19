Condo association threatens man with $200 daily fines because his American flag makes 'too much noise'

article

It’s the sound of freedom and liberty, but is it too loud?

A Fargo, North Dakota man said he’s been receiving threatening letters from his condo association over complaints that his American flag is making too much noise on windy days.

"It’s something I’ve always wanted when I owned a home," the homeowner, Andrew Almer, told Fox News. "Having an American flag in the yard is just an American thing – that pride to have."

Now Almer said he’s being threatened with fines of $200 per day he leaves the flag up.

Almer said he’s lived in the condo for about five years and has been flying the flag since about two years ago, when he stopped renting the home and purchased it.

"I don’t really take it down," he said. "It’s been lit up every night and it’s an all-weather flag, so you follow the guidelines and it’s been up for two years straight, almost."

The first letter about the flag showed up in January, according to Almer.

"The first letter I got, I laughed, because I just thought, ‘This is ridiculous,’" he said. "You cannot tell me somebody is complaining about a flapping flag in the wind."

A Fargo, North Dakota, man said he’s been receiving threatening letters from his condo association over complaints that his American flag is making too much noise on windy days. (Andrew Almer)

The condo association didn’t immediately respond to calls from Fox News. But Almer said he suspected the real issue is "a personal vendetta" the condo association president, who happens to live in the unit above Almer, has against him.

When a second letter showed up around the start of the month, Almer said his "jaw just dropped."

"When I got this second letter I thought, ‘Oh my God, she’s serious," he said.

Even with the threat of fines, Almer said he has no plans to take the flag down.

As KVLY reported, the Freedom to Display the American Flag Act of 2005 prevents condo associations from restricting displays of the U.S. flag on residential property.

"It’s going to stay up," he said. "And if I need to, we’ll take it to court, but hopefully it doesn’t have to get that far and there can be some resolution that’s peaceful."

