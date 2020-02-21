Construction pushes dangerous traffic into residential neighborhood

Large trucks trying to avoid construction in Pasco County are turning one residential roadway into a racetrack. Neighbors are concerned the speeding, heavy vehicles will damage the pavement or worse, hurt someone.

Folks who live in Kent Grove say the issue started about a month ago. Florida Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 troopers know about this issue and plan to do something about it.

“They go flying by, with no regard for speed or anything like that,” said Joseph Maynard, who started recording video of the trucks when it became a daily occurrence. “From about 8 a.m. until about 5 or 6 p.m., they’re coming through about every 15-minutes.”

Neighbors said the trucks speed down the 30-mile-per-hour roadway all day long.

“I mean, back and forth, back and forth,” Charlene Ewing said. “Just zoom, zoom, zoom, zoom.”

Troopers said the dump trucks are likely taking Kent Grove Drive to avoid the construction happening on SR-52. The 2.5-mile street intersects with 52 at one end and US-41 at the other.

Damage to the partially-paved roadway is one concern. Children and pedestrians are another.

“There is an elementary, middle and high school bus stop, the high school kids are out here when it’s dark and walking to and from the bus stop,” said Maynard.

“I’m just afraid that someone’s gonna get badly hurt or killed,” Ewing said. "And it would be a tragedy.”

According to FHP, the trucks are allowed to take Kent Grove Drive because there are no signs banning them. Troopers plan to start enforcement of speeding violations soon.