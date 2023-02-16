Construction worker killed after falling from 18th floor in Sarasota, police say

A fatal fall involving a construction worker is under investigation in Sarasota.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, a 21-year-old man was painting on the 18th floor of the construction site at Bayoso condominiums located at 301 Quay Commons in Sarasota on Wednesday.

Police say a 911 call was made around 10:30 a.m. and the Sarasota County Fire Department was dispatched to the scene, but police were not sent to the location until 2:15 p.m.

The man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and later died.

When detectives arrived at the construction site, they interviewed witnesses, and crime scene unit technicians examined and photographed evidence at the site, which are standard procedures for accidental deaths.

Currently, SPD believes this is an accidental death.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating.

