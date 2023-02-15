Sarasota police use Jiu Jitsu to train mind, body for less violent responses

Police officers in Sarasota are adding another tool to their belt: Jiu Jitsu. It's to help them train their mind and body for a less violent response on calls.

Officer Jacob Nelson, a K9 handler with the Sarasota Police Department receives hands-on training in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

"We are taught how to take people to the ground, but also to defend being taken to the ground," he said. "We are taught certain positions, but also taught how to get out of these bad positions."

Each lesson focuses on reducing force and protecting officers, and those they encounter.

"It’s super important whether you’re trying to put somebody in handcuffs or you are being attacked yourself," said Officer Nelson.

Officer Michael Dreznin said his training has already paid off. He practiced Jiu Jitsu before he became an officer, but once he was sworn in, it became a goal to increase training.

"Every time that I had to deal with somebody resisting arrest or trying to fight with officers, I go to my Jiu Jitsu training," Officer Dreznin said. "It’s really been a huge tool that I used throughout my career more than any other tool that I carry, physical tool that is."

Now 40 to 50 officers are training weekly.

"It makes me feel a lot better when I’m in an encounter and somebody is coming to back me up," said officer Dreznin. "I know that they know what they’re doing, and they train, and I can depend on them now, and they can depend on me."

The Sarasota Police Foundation funds the training at Gustavo Machado BJJ SRQ.

"That particular training is something they might do in the academy, and it might last for a week, they’re expected to remember that 8, 10, 12 years into being into the field," said head instructor Justin McQuown.

The practice stays fresh in their minds and prepares them with another tool, for any encounter.

"We aren’t replacing anything from our gun belt," said Officer Nelson. "I mean we aren’t taking a taser off and substituting it for this training, it's just in addition to what we already have."

Officers in Sarasota go through the training on their days off. It's free, and they're even working with cadets in the law enforcement academy.