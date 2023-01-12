Controversy stirs over potentially turning former Lakeland chapel into bar, event venue

A former Lakeland chapel could be given new life as an event venue and bar.

The owners of the Federal Bar in downtown Lakeland, which closed last year, wants to turn the chapel, into a space for events during the week and a bar on weekends. The chapel is located on the 400 block of Massachusetts Avenue in Lakeland.

But the project is not being resurrected without a struggle. Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz spoke out against the idea, saying in a published online report that, "it is a gross misuse of that facility."

During a recent meeting, City Commissioner Stephanie Madden said she is hearing a lot of resistance from the community.

"Because it is a bar, I have a lot of people who feel it is very sacrilegious," she said. "They have pictures of nuns in waitress costumes, and that is very disrespectful to a lot of our constituents."

Recently, a Facebook post had the Federal Bar servers dressed as sexy nuns in short skirts announcing that the chapel would be opening. The shot was taken down after it generated negative reaction.

To get the go ahead, commissioners will have to decide that it is not too close to the church across the street or the new apartment complex behind the property.

They will also take into consideration whether they think the chapel will add to the problems in an area where Madden said drugs and prostitution are becoming more common.

Commissioners are expected to vote on the issue at a public meeting next Tuesday.