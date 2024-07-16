Conventions bringing summer tourism surge to Tampa

A unique convention being held in Tampa this week has attendees from all over the world.

"We have Saudi Arabia, Japan, Armenia, Ukraine," says Santiago Corrada, President and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay.

He's in charge of bringing conventions to Tampa. Now he and his team are hosting a convention of colleagues in that industry, members of the trade group Destinations International.

Nearly 2,000 members are in town. It also happens to be the third convention in a row for local hotels and restaurants that used to suffer through the summer, but not anymore.

"The summers now are rock solid for us now," says Corrada.

The visiting industry group also scheduled community service events, a growing trend for conventions.

"When our attendees come to a convention, it's really important to learn about where they're going and to learn about the human beings who live there," says Sophia Hyder Hock, Chief Inclusion Officer for Destinations International.

It's the first time the organization chose Tampa for their large convention after holding several smaller events in the city.

"And right now in this time of uncertainty in the political divide, this community has been so welcoming," says Don Welsh, President and CEO of Destinations International.

They're holding lots of workshops to improve their skills at bringing conventions to their towns, but they'll have some time to see our town and spend some money during what used to be the slow season in Tampa.

This convention wraps up Thursday, but Corrada says there is a full slate of conventions coming to Tampa this summer. That's good news for the thousands of residents who make their living in the hospitality industry.

