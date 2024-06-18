Convicted 'Bayshore Rapist' seeking new trial 13 years after conviction

The man dubbed the "Bayshore Rapist" following his conviction in 2011 is expected back in court Tuesday, asking for a new trial.

The initial trial of Luis Harris in Hillsborough County made national headlines, with repeated courtroom outbursts as Harris represented himself after firing his public defender in 2010.

A jury convicted Harris of posing as a police officer before kidnapping, robbing and raping a woman along Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The trial of Luis Harris made national headlines in 2011. Now, the so-called "Bayshore Rapist" is seeking a new trial.

Since his conviction, Harris has maintained his innocence and is now seeking post-conviction relief, a process that allows a defendant to present additional evidence or raise other issues surrounding a guilty verdict.

Harris is claiming a Brady Violation, arguing that prosecutors did not disclose all information related to the case at trial.

Tuesday's hearing is set for 10 a.m.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter