Corey Avenue businesses celebrate reopening after withstanding back-to-back hurricanes

The Brief Businesses on Corey Ave. celebrated reopening after withstanding back-to-back hurricanes last fall. The entire city was invited to a block party featuring the lighting of the historic Beach Theatre, a ribbon-cutting and a huge celebration, honoring their grand re-opening and their resilience. You can also support the businesses on Corey Avenue by attending their Sunday market on Sunday, May 18, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.



Like so many businesses across St. Pete Beach, storm surge and wind damage from back-to-back hurricanes last fall completely destroyed stores, restaurants, and even a theatre that sits along popular Corey Ave.

What they're saying:

"We have been closed for three months," said Jasmine Hunter, owner of Coastal Cottage. "We had a lot of work to do, and we had 30 vendors that rely on the store."

Corey Avenue grand reopening party for businesses after back-to-back hurricanes.

"It was pretty bad in here," Jasmine's co-owner and husband, Vince Hunter, added. " It's hard to imagine when you look at it now, but when you first opened the door, the front window was broken and sand was all over the floor, everything was just laying all over the place, the ceiling even dropped down."

While the cleanup was a shocking and painful process, shop owners like Elizabeth Nowak, of Elizabeth's Bartique, say it was reassuring to see just how many people came together to help them; from their Corey Ave. neighbors to complete strangers.

"You had a dumpster on each corner of the street filled with all the damaged items," Nowak added." Clothing, store fixtures, it was just something out of a war zone, but we all came together."

READ: St. Pete leaders discuss infrastructure and storm preparedness ahead of hurricane season

"It's been a long road, but luckily, with the support of our neighbors and everyone around us, it's been a great recovery," said Ken Hautmann, owner of 'Chill' Restaurant & Bar. "Some of the locations are still not open up on the street, but we're getting closer. I'm moving forward, and we're looking forward to the rest of the stores being able to open."

Saturday was a celebration of just that, as the entire city was invited to a Block Party featuring the lighting of the historic Beach Theatre, a ribbon cutting and a huge celebration, honoring their grand re-opening and their resilience.

Corey Avenue grand reopening party for businesses after back-to-back hurricanes.

"It's not just a celebration of our opening, but it's a celebration of the community also coming together," Vince Hunter stressed. "I mean, they were all dealing with so much, but at the same time, they were so great to all. The businesses here."

"It's absolutely the greatest feeling," Nowak said as tears welled up in her eyes. "It's emotional. But we are big. And we're not going away."

What you can do:

You can also support the businesses on Corey Avenue by attending their Sunday market on Sunday, May 18, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Regina Gonzalez.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: