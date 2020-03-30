Coronavirus cases in Florida increase by 754 to over 5,700; 71 deaths reported

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen by 754 since Sunday evening as more people get tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 5,704, with 11 newly-reported deaths on Monday; 71 deaths have been reported, in total.

Of the 5,704 cases, 5,489 are Florida residents while 215 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

A total of 56,702 people have been tested in the state so far, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 272

Pinellas: 129

Sarasota: 67

Manatee: 42

Sumter: 47

Polk: 63

Citrus: 17

Hernando: 21

Pasco: 38

DeSoto: 7

Highlands: 14

Hardee: 0

Florida saw its largest-ever single-day jump in cases on Sunday, when 903 more cases were confirmed. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that was, in part, due to people traveling from the New York City area and from international locations.

Southeast Florida remains the state's hotspot for cases, prompting the governor to issue a safer-at-home order for Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties.

The state is not providing a total number of "recovered' coronavirus cases.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

