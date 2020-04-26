Coronavirus cases in Florida top 31,000 Sunday; 1,074 deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 689 since Saturday as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 31,528.

The number of deaths has reached 1,074, an increase of 28 since Saturday's update.

Of the 31, 528 cases, 30,680 are Florida residents while 848 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 1,048

Pinellas: 687

Sarasota: 321

Manatee: 508

Sumter: 171

Polk: 410

Citrus: 97

Hernando: 88 (Unexplained drop by 1)

Pasco: 232 (Unexplained drop by 1)

Highlands: 76

DeSoto: 24

Hardee: 10

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Sunday, 4,957 had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 334,974 people have been tested in the state as of Sunday, -- about 1.5% of the population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

After a higher-than-average number of new cases late last week, Florida's curve again seemed to be flattening. The number of new cases reported over the last six days has averaged less than 800 per day, slightly less than the previous two weeks' average. But Thursday's new-case total was the highest since the state's peak early this month, according to the DOH.

Source: FDOH

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19. The number of non-Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus while in the state is not reported.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

