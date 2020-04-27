Coronavirus cases in Florida top 32,000 in morning update

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 610 since yesterday morning as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 32,138.

The number of deaths has reached 1,088, an increase of 14 since Sunday morning's update. Locally, Hernando, Pinellas, and Pasco Counties each reported one new death.

Of the 32,138 cases, 31,209 are Florida residents while 848 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

The state did not provide the normal update Sunday evening, so some of the new data made public this morning may have been reported to the state Sunday.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 1,062

Pinellas: 698

Advertisement

Sarasota: 323

Manatee: 533

Sumter: 173

Polk: 441

Citrus: 97

Hernando: 89

Pasco: 237

Highlands: 80

DeSoto: 25

Hardee: 13

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Monday, 5,010 had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 358,127 people have been tested in the state as of Monday -- about 1.7% of the population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

LINK: County-by-county Florida coronavirus cases and ZIP code map

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19. The number of non-Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus while in the state is not reported.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map