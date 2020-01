We want to take a moment to correct a news report we aired and published last year.

November 6th and 7th we reported on some kayaks and paddleboards belonging to the Freedom Sailing Camp being stolen from a storage facility in Clearwater.

Our video mistakenly showed "Master Key Mini Storage" on U.S. 19.

The crime did not occur there.

The paddleboards and kayaks were taken from a different storage facility in the area.

We regret the error.