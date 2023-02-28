Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival returns for 41st year

Every third weekend in February, thousands gather in a small fishing village in Manatee County to celebrate one of the state’s last true fishing villages.

The working waterfront will also be the site of a two-day party. The Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival returns on February 18th and 19th with lots to eat and fun for the whole family, including live music, vendors and education.

The 41st annual festival celebrates the cultural history of the region and honors those who supply us with fresh seafood to eat.

The nonprofit, Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage (F.I.S.H), which puts on the event, also raises money to support the restoration and conservation of the FISH Preserve, a 95 acre parcel of coastal habitat bordering the east end of Cortez Village.

This year, the event will be located in front of A.P. Bell and Starfish Company, which will also be celebrating its 100-year anniversary.

The festival will take place from 10 am to 6 pm Saturday and Sunday.

To learn more, click here.