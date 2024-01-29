Cotton candy cake trend hits Tampa sweet shop

The Cotton Candy Palace in Tampa is cashing in on the latest TikTok trend.

The Cotton Candy Palace is known for spinning up the sweet treats with more than 40 flavors, including everything from apple pie and piña colada, to bacon, pickle and whiskey.

Now, a cotton candy cake TikTok trend has the Tampa shop hitting social media feeds again.

As the name implies, the cakes are made from cotton candy. The different layers feature different flavors and the final product is topped with sprinkles.

The cotton candy cakes cost $25.

The Cotton Candy Palace also has a sweet deal for Valentine’s Day.

It’s a $40 Valentine’s Day date night that comes with cotton candy lessons, champagne, matching aprons and photos.

Click here for more information.