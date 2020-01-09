Couple ties the knot in an ICU so father of the bride could attend the ceremony

article

When Shelby Schweikhart-Conville imagined her wedding she pictured herself wearing a dress she spent months altering and perfecting, her father walking her down the aisle and her husband standing beside her in a tuxedo. But her picture-perfect nuptials took a different turn when she learned that her father’s cancer returned and was not responding to treatment.

Schweikhart-Conville planned to get married in October, but tied the knot in an Intensive Care Unit in Indiana so her father could attend her wedding.

Her family rushed out and bought her a white dress while her friends styled her hair. Her husband wore an Indianapolis Colts jersey instead of a traditional tuxedo because the entire family loves the team.

In less than 30 minutes she was saying her vows in front of her father, who had a front-row seat. He even handed the bride and groom their wedding rings.

Schweikhart-Conville said,” It was the most beautiful, bittersweet moment of my life.”

Shortly after the wedding, the father of the bride opted to stop life-support and move into hospice care.

