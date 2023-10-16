Court records show Howard Frankland Bridge stabbing victim's lengthy criminal record

article

A cell phone video that captured a driver on the Howard Frankland Bridge getting stabbed repeatedly made national headlines last month.

Police said the man who did it is a former assistant US attorney. Patrick Scruggs often put criminals away, and now he faces felony charges himself.

As the investigation continues officials are uncovering more information about the man who was stabbed.

RELATED: Suspect in Howard Frankland Bridge stabbing worked as federal prosecutor

Criminal defense attorney Paul Figueroa, who is not connected to this case, said it’s important to know if anyone involved was impaired or under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident.

"They’re also going to have those toxicology results to determine if they can prove a case or not maybe there’s a self-defense case that makes them decide ultimately that the person acted justifiably," explained Figueroa.

While, FOX 13 has confirmed the name of the stabbing victim, we are not identifying him at this time. What we can share is information about his lengthy past.

The stabbing victim has a lengthy past.

Court records show he was wanted on a warrant for violating his probation on a reckless driving conviction. Documents also show he’s been arrested for selling drugs, driving with suspended license, careless driving, battery on an elderly person, and also robbing a bank in Pinellas County eight years ago.

While Figueroa said character evidence won’t be used at trial, if there is a history of violence or unprovoked attacks in his past, it could be shared with a jury.

The road rage meltdown took place on the morning of Sept. 26, around 9:30 a.m. on the Howard Frankland Bridge. They say the driver of a 2014 gray Lexus was slumped over in his car on the southbound lanes of the bridge.

PREVIOUS: Good Samaritan says Howard Frankland Bridge stabbing hasn't deterred him from helping others

Ahmed Gahaf, a good Samaritan, pulled over to check on him. That’s when they say, the driver came to, and began driving off, colliding into both Gahaf and Scruggs vehicles.

Three cars were involved in the crash, according to troopers.

Highway officials said Scruggs broke out a side window and began to stab the driver. What provoked the stabbing is still unclear. State prosecutors are trying to sort it all out.

While prosecutors wait for toxicology results to come back, so far no criminal charges have been formally filed.