COVD-19 patient recently visited Parrish church; pastor urges prayer, precaution

The United Methodist Church in Parrish is encouraging parishioners to take coronavirus precautions after being notified that someone being treated for COVID-19 may have been on church property within the past two weeks.

In an email sent to the congregation and staff, the church said they are notifying worshipers out of an abundance of caution. In the email, the pastor asks churchgoers to review their safety plan and take common-sense measures to prevent exposure to acute respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.

One person, identified by the state as a Manatee County man in his 60s, has tested positive for the new coronavirus. At last word, he was in a hospital but stable.

Officials still don't know how he came in contact with the virus.

It was not clear if that patient was the person referenced in the church's letter. To maintain patient privacy, the church asked anyone who may know the identity of the patient to keep it confidential.

"We do, however, ask you to join us in prayer for all those affected by this illness," Pastor Chris Schmidt added. "We will continue to take the steps necessary to provide a safe environment for our church family."

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know