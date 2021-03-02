COVID-19 testing site opens at University Mall

The University Mall Square site is reopening Tuesday, but for COVID-19 testing, not vaccinations.

The site swapped roles with the Raymond James Stadium. Earlier in the year, the vaccination site at the University Mall was plagued with long lines and frustration, but the state-run site has a new home at RayJay -- which officially opened Monday -- to address those issue.

In exchange, the COVID-19 testing site at the stadium moved over to the mall on Tuesday. Health officials said those who had vaccination appointments at the University Mall will still have those appointments honored at RayJay.

The state said the University Mall site had some logistical problems and limitations when it comes to the vaccination effort. At times, it resulted in long lines, long wait times, and restrictions on just how many people that site could accommodate each day.

The main reason for the switch is officials will be able to give out more vaccinations at the Raymond James Stadium site, they said, which can be found in Lot 14, located on the northeast side of the stadium off of Himes Avenue.

They’re also hoping to avoid some of the traffic issues they were running into at the University Mall location.

By switching locations, the state says it expects to be able to administer 3,200 shots a day -- more than double the number of doses they were able to give in a day at the University Mall location.