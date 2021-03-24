COVID-19 vaccine first doses go quickly as FEMA sites shift gears

At the Tampa Greyhound Track vaccination site Wednesday, state and federal staff spent the day dividing folks into two separate lines based on their dose.

Many who came for their first dose were turned away after the site ran out of first doses.

"We had about 500 doses this morning – that went rather quickly. Before 10:30 this morning, we had already administered those first doses," said state spokesperson Ignatius Carroll.

As Carroll explains, the focus of the state-run, federally supported site is primarily on second doses for the next three weeks.

"When you came in and received your vaccination, you received an appointment date on your card," he said.

The site along Waters Avenue opened three weeks ago to administer first doses, and it’s now welcoming back people for their follow-up appointments.

"So now, what we had to do is maintain focus on the second doses, but as you can see, folks are still trying to come in and get their first dose," he said.

And even if they’re out of first doses, they’re not exactly turned away.

"If they’re in the line, we’re filtering them through a different line to be able to answer any questions they have with regards to the first dose, when they can come back, also other locations that are providing the first dose, like Raymond James Stadium," said Carroll.

The site is open every day starting at 7 a.m., so if you’re trying to get the first dose, Carroll recommends trying to arrive early.