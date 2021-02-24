CPAC's COVID-19 safety protocols include mask mandate

Thousands are heading to Orlando for this weekend's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) but attendees will need to follow strict safety rules.

At registration, guests must show they have passed a health questionnaire. Masks must be worn at all times while on the floor of the conference, unless while eating or drinking. Temperature checks will be taken for entry, and those with high temperatures will undergo a secondary screening and may have to pass a rapid COVID-19 test.

Dr. Jason Littleton, an Orlando-area physician, looked at the list of measures on the conference’s website and said they exceed standards.

"It looks like they’ve taken it a step further in the sense that what they’re doing is also making rapid testing available there -- rapid testing is not available at certain market venues or even the parks," said Dr. Littleton.

The doctor said it’s important people follow the rules

"Just to pull the whole meeting together, there was an agreement there regarding safety, so I think it’s important to live up to that and while you’re there, respect the rules and have a safe meeting," said Dr. Littleton.

Inside the event, air filtration and sanitation have been enhanced, hand sanitizer will be available and seating will be socially-distant. But could the mass gathering lead to an outbreak? The Doctor believes it’s just as risky an environment as places many people already go to.

"People really have to ask themselves: What are the risks in meeting in malls, department stores, restaurants even, theme parks?" asked Dr. Littleto. "We have to really keep things in perspective when we do that. We’ll see that it’s not just this particular event that might cause a particular increase or decrease in risk."

The event organizer said attendees who do not comply with the mask mandate, will be asked to leave the conference.

