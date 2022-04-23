CPD: Man hospitalized after crashing into police vehicle

article

The Clearwater Police Department is investigating after they say a man drove into a police cruiser causing a chain reaction crash Friday night.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, officers were investigating a minor traffic crash on U.S. Highway 19 at Enterprise Road around 9:30 p.m. when Dennis Murphy failed to move over and crashed into the back of an unoccupied police vehicle.

The impact pushed the police cruiser into the back of another police cruiser that was occupied.

Murphy was taken to Bayfront Health, where he is in stable condition.

Neither officer was injured in the crash.