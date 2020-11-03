Cracker Country brings you back to old Florida

Florida's population is growing faster each and every year and with that, historical homes and areas are being replaced with modern urban development.

However, down in Cracker Country, you can step back in time to a special place where you can see what life was like when old Florida was Florida.

Cracker Country, located on the Florida State Fairgrounds, is a rural living history museum that offers school field trips and other educational opportunities for the public to learn about old Florida.

The museum is a collection of 13 original buildings dating as far back as 1870.

The 1890-based museum has several events lined up this fall, including their "Christmas in the Country," which will be held in December.

For more info on Cracker Country events, you can go to crackercountry.org.

