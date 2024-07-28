Crash caused power outage in Winter Haven, police say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Officials say power was out at businesses along Havendale Blvd after a car crashed into a power pole early Sunday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., a driver was headed east on Havendale Blvd in a gold Honda Accord, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

Authorities say the Honda swerved off the road at 16th St. and hit a power pole, completely severing it. This pulled lines that took out power for a long distance for businesses at Havendale Blvd and 20th St all the way to MLK and First Street, according to the police department.

Traffic signals from MLK Blvd at First St. all along Havendale Blvd. were impacted, so drivers were asked to be extra cautious when traveling through the area.

Police say TECO responded to the scene to work on restoring power.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries and impairment does not appear to be the cause of the crash.

