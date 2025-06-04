Crashes cause delays on I-275 in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating two crashes that caused delays on the northbound side of I-275 as drivers made their way into Tampa on Wednesday morning.
What we know:
FHP says one crash happened on the Howard Frankland Bridge, blocking two left lanes on the northbound/eastbound side during the morning rush.
All lanes reopened just before 8 a.m.
Courtesy: Florida 511.
Another crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. near Ashley Dr. in Tampa, according to FHP.
Three left lanes were blocked at one point, but have reopened as of 7:15 a.m.
Courtesy: Florida 511.
What we don't know:
No further details on the crashes have been released.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.
