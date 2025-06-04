Expand / Collapse search

Crashes cause delays on I-275 in Tampa

Updated  June 4, 2025 8:00am EDT
Tampa
    • A pair of crashes caused major delays on I-275 northbound on Wednesday morning.
    • The Florida Highway Patrol says the crashes happened on the northbound side: one on the Howard Frankland Bridge and another near Ashley Dr. in Tampa.
    • No further details on either crash have been released.

TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating two crashes that caused delays on the northbound side of I-275 as drivers made their way into Tampa on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

FHP says one crash happened on the Howard Frankland Bridge, blocking two left lanes on the northbound/eastbound side during the morning rush.

All lanes reopened just before 8 a.m.

Courtesy: Florida 511.

Another crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. near Ashley Dr. in Tampa, according to FHP.

Three left lanes were blocked at one point, but have reopened as of 7:15 a.m.

Courtesy: Florida 511.

What we don't know:

No further details on the crashes have been released.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.

