Crashes cause delays on I-275 in Tampa

The Brief A pair of crashes caused major delays on I-275 northbound on Wednesday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol says the crashes happened on the northbound side: one on the Howard Frankland Bridge and another near Ashley Dr. in Tampa. No further details on either crash have been released.



The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating two crashes that caused delays on the northbound side of I-275 as drivers made their way into Tampa on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

FHP says one crash happened on the Howard Frankland Bridge, blocking two left lanes on the northbound/eastbound side during the morning rush.

All lanes reopened just before 8 a.m.

Courtesy: Florida 511.

Another crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. near Ashley Dr. in Tampa, according to FHP.

Three left lanes were blocked at one point, but have reopened as of 7:15 a.m.

Courtesy: Florida 511.

What we don't know:

No further details on the crashes have been released.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: