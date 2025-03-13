Crash causes major delays on I-75 in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that's causing big backups on the southbound side of I-75 in Hillsborough County.
What we know:
The crash happened around 6 a.m. between Fowler Ave. and I-4, according to FHP.
Courtesy: Florida 511.
Delays are building on I-75 southbound, as the right lane remains blocked during the crash investigation.
What we don't know:
FHP has not released further details on the crash, including possible injuries.
The Source: This story was written using information from the Florida Highway Patrol.
