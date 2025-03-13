Crash causes major delays on I-75 in Hillsborough County

The Brief A crash is causing major backups on I-75 southbound in Hillsborough County. The right lane is blocked at the crash site between Fowler Ave. and I-4. No further details on the crash have been released.



The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that's causing big backups on the southbound side of I-75 in Hillsborough County.

What we know:

The crash happened around 6 a.m. between Fowler Ave. and I-4, according to FHP.

Delays are building on I-75 southbound, as the right lane remains blocked during the crash investigation.

What we don't know:

FHP has not released further details on the crash, including possible injuries.

