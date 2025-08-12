Crash causes traffic delays on I-75 in Hillsborough County
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County is causing slowdowns on the northbound side early Tuesday.
What we know:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers responded shortly before 5 a.m. along I-75 at mile marker 251, between Gibsonton Dr. and Bloomingdale Ave.
As of 6 a.m., the left lane remains blocked on the northbound side, but traffic is otherwise getting by.
Courtesy: Florida 511.
What we don't know:
FHP has not released further details about the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.