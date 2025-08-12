Crash causes traffic delays on I-75 in Hillsborough County

The Brief A crash is backing up traffic on the northbound side of I-75 in Hillsborough County early Tuesday. It happened shortly before 5 a.m. at mile marker 251, between Gibsonton Dr. and Bloomingdale Ave. FHP has not released further details about the crash.



A crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County is causing slowdowns on the northbound side early Tuesday.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers responded shortly before 5 a.m. along I-75 at mile marker 251, between Gibsonton Dr. and Bloomingdale Ave.

As of 6 a.m., the left lane remains blocked on the northbound side, but traffic is otherwise getting by.

Courtesy: Florida 511.

What we don't know:

FHP has not released further details about the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.